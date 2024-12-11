Sheffield railways: Network Rail 'agreed to new footbridge' after closing popular level crossing
The authority said the two organisations agreed it was “the best course of action, with Network Rail paying for it,” after NR fenced off a crossing at Ecclesfield Common on disputed safety grounds.
Sheffield City Council also said it was also considering legal action “to move the situation forward.”
The crossing is part of the popular 54m Sheffield Country Walk established 41 years ago. It was closed ‘temporarily’ by Network Rail in 2022.
Walking charity The Ramblers and Peak and Northern Footpath Society have complained it creates a two-mile diversion on roads which puts walkers at much higher risk than from a train.
It is understood near misses have been reported at the site but no deaths or injuries.
Network Rail says where crossings are safe they will be maintained and footbridges can cost several million pounds.
It said previously: “There’s no agenda to close crossings to save money.
“Ecclesfield North, which has more than 140 trains a day passing at 70mph, is categorised as high risk and was temporarily closed on safety grounds.
“The temporary traffic regulation order means the public must use alternative routes. This order would not have been supported if it was believed that temporary closure put anyone at greater risk.
“We’re working with the council to review whether the order should be extended.
“Reopening the crossing would require new protective measures as the previously electronic kit, which recreated the sound of the train horn is now being phased out from active service.”
Sheffield City Council says a safety device has been vandalised and NR has an obligation to maintain the crossing using ‘reasonably practicable steps’.
John Harker, of Peak and Northern Footpath Society, said the crossing was deemed safe for four decades after the walk was launched in 1983.
He added: “Network Rail is using the figleaf that they have a statutory duty to be as efficient and safe as possible as an excuse to close as many level crossings as possible.
“The irony is that for every person killed or seriously injured on a level crossing many more are killed crossing busy roads.”
