Ramblers have accused Network Rail of closing popular footpath crossings in Sheffield to save money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say it has ruined Sheffield Country Walk by fencing off a crossing at Ecclesfield Common despite Sheffield City Council threatening to sue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also blocked a popular path linking Wharncliffe Woods with residential areas - despite the line being closed.

Richard Mills, left, and Malcolm Dixon, right, of Sheffield Ramblers, with John Harker, Sheffield area official for Peak and Northern Footpath Society. | NW

And it is opposing official recognition for a path across a closed rail line in Beeley Wood which Network Rail admits has had ‘nil’ misuse, accidents or near misses.

John Harker, Sheffield area official for Peak and Northern Footpath Society, said Network Rail was a publicly-funded body with responsibility to make crossings safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was using the excuse of public safety to close them to save money. In some cases​ this was putting people in more danger.

Fenced off crossing on Sheffield Country Walk at Ecclesfield Common. Ramblers say a two-mile diversion on roads is more dangerous. | Ramblers

He added: “Network Rail is using the figleaf that they have a statutory duty to be as efficient and safe as possible as an excuse to close as many level crossings as possible.

“The irony is that for every person killed or seriously injured on a level crossing many more are killed crossing busy roads.”

In many cases the paths pre-date the railways, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crossing at Ecclesfield Common on the 56m circular Sheffield Country Walk was closed by Network Rail in 2022, according to Richard Mills, of Sheffield Ramblers.

The alternative is a two-mile diversion on roads which they say put walkers at much higher risk than from a train.

The walk was launched in 1983 and the crossing was deemed safe for 40 years, they say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenced off crossing at Holmes Farm in Wharncliffe Woods. Ramblers say the line has no trains, is not dangerous and should not have been closed. | Sheffield Ramblers

Network Rail says more than 140 trains a day pass at 70mph and electronic kit, which re-created the sound of a train horn, is being phased out.

But in a letter seen by The Star, Sheffield City Council​ says a safety device has been vandalised and NR has an obligation to maintain the crossing using ‘reasonably practicable steps’.

Meanwhile, it ‘continues to assess its options, including prosecution’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Holmes Farm in Wharncliffe Woods, near Wharncliffe Side, a crossing remains fenced off despite the railway line being closed, Mr Mills said.

He added: “Closing it deprives ​a​ growing population of access to open space, woodland​ and the Trans Pennine Trail for no obvious reason.”

Network Rail says it is a private farm level crossing with no public access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at Beeley Wood, Mr Mills said Network Rail was opposing official recognition for a path over a disused railway line despite it being an important link between suburbs and countryside.

Sheffield City Council supports the proposal and has made an order to include it as a definitive footpath on official maps.

But the move is opposed by Network Rail, despite its own website stating there had been no ‘misuse, accidents or near misses’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail insisted there was no agenda to close crossings or oppose paths to save money.

A spokesperson said: “Ecclesfield North, which has more than 140 trains a day passing at 70mph, is categorised as high risk and was temporarily closed on safety grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The temporary traffic regulation order means the public must use alternative routes. This order would not have been supported if it was believed that temporary closure put anyone at greater risk.

“We’re working with the council to review whether the order should be extended.

“Reopening the crossing would require new protective measures as the previously electronic kit, which recreated the sound of the train horn is now being phased out from active service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail says it has a statutory duty to assess risk on all its level crossings and mitigate risk so far as reasonably practical.

Many closures had led to replacement footbridges, which can cost several million pounds. Where crossings are safe for use, Network Rail will maintain them. it says.

Sheffield City Council was contacted for comment.