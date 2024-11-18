Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail passengers are being urged to plan ahead with their journeys after the Met Office in Yorkshire issued a yellow weather warning for snow.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said travel disruption is possible this evening (November 18) and overnight, into Tuesday morning.

The challenging conditions including snow, ice and freezing rain are expected to last all week.

Northern and LNER have made changes to their services already.

Passengers are being advised to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel or with their train operator.

A train passes through the village of Marsden amid snowy conditions on April 2, 2018 | AFP via Getty Images

Karen Duffy, operations director for Network Rail’s north and east route said:“The snow and ice predicated overnight may mean that some services will be disrupted.

“Our teams will be monitoring conditions and engineers are on standby ready to respond if necessary.

“We are urging all passengers to check their journeys before they set off for home this evening.”

According to Northern’s live service updates, no services through Sheffield have been affected as of 7:30pm today.