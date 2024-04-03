Cawthorne village, Barnsley, named in The Telegraph 'UK's poshest villages' list with average house £552,000
A South Yorkshire village has been identified as one of the poshest in Britain by The Daily Telegraph for the second year in a row.
Cawthorne - an affluent, semi-rural village north of Barnsley - has history as an iron and coal mining village, but has been transformed into a commuter community feeding Barnsley and other nearby areas.
It has made a 48-strong list of "Britains Poshest Villages" which was published by the national newspaper on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
"Its big attraction is Cannon Hall," the newspaper shared. "It has 70 acres of parkland, a Victorian kitchen and a museum exhibiting fine arts."
According to the list, the average house price in the village is £552,119 - making it £20,000 pricier on average than Sheffield's most expensive neighbourhood.
It is an exclusive area, with a population of 900 people (per the 2021 Census).
Cawthorne made The Telegraph's previous version of this list in late 2022, when it was said to benefit from "posh appeal" and is frequented by ramblers who enjoy the many walking routes which start in the village.
