Sheffield City Council has spent £67,000 on a parking survey to help it “maintain access for all” to the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority hired a company called Nationwide Data Collection whose operatives were in the city this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the aim was to gather information on the demand for parking spaces in the city centre, including in on-street bays, on double yellow lines, blue badge spaces, council-owned car parks and the use of loading bays.

A parking warden in Sheffield, one of more than 12,000 city council workers.

The information will be used to understand where the current demand for parking is and inform a number of projects currently in the planning phase, a spokesperson said.

It will also inform the council how and where the green permit scheme - for ultra low emission vehicles - is being used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said the information collected would enable the authority to “maintain access” for all to the city centre.

Details of a tender published online states the value of the contract was £67,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of March 2021, there were 41 council-owned car parks in Sheffield.

The authority raised £12.7m from parking, including £6.1m from penalties, in 2023/24, according to figures from Data Mill North, a website set up by Leeds City Council.