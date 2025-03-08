Sheffield parking: City Council spends £67,000 on parking survey to 'understand where demand is'
The authority hired a company called Nationwide Data Collection whose operatives were in the city this week.
The council said the aim was to gather information on the demand for parking spaces in the city centre, including in on-street bays, on double yellow lines, blue badge spaces, council-owned car parks and the use of loading bays.
The information will be used to understand where the current demand for parking is and inform a number of projects currently in the planning phase, a spokesperson said.
It will also inform the council how and where the green permit scheme - for ultra low emission vehicles - is being used.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The spokesperson said the information collected would enable the authority to “maintain access” for all to the city centre.
Details of a tender published online states the value of the contract was £67,000.
As of March 2021, there were 41 council-owned car parks in Sheffield.
The authority raised £12.7m from parking, including £6.1m from penalties, in 2023/24, according to figures from Data Mill North, a website set up by Leeds City Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.