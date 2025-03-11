Parking fines: The costly 26 Sheffield streets where more parking fines were handed out than anywhere else

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST

Today we can reveal the 26 Sheffield streets where more parking fines have been dished out than any others in the city.

Official figures for Sheffield Council’s parking fines show where 61,712 penalty charge notices were handed out by the city’s parking wardens over the most recent year for which figures are available.

They represent to year from April 2023 to the end of March 2024.

All the streets which we have listed below saw well over 300 tickets handed out, with the street with the unwanted title of ‘most ticketed’ having seen just short of 2,000 fines handed out.

We have listed the top 26 in the gallery below, from the 26th highest number, to the street with the most fines in the city.

Some of the fines were later cancelled.

In the city as a whole, £2,020,605.43 was charged in parking fines over the 12 month period, with a total of 61,712 fines issued. Of those 3, 263, were later cancelled, which is nearly 19 per cent.

1. Streets with most parking tickets

26th: There were 335 parking tickets issued at Broomfield Road, near the Hallamshire Hospital. Of those, 28 were later cancelled. They were valued at £11,807.00. Photo: Google

2. 26rth: Broomfield Road

25th: There were 368 parking tickets issued at Eldon Street car park. Of those, 48 were later cancelled. They were valued at £7,830.95. Picture: Google

3. 26th: Eldon Street car park

24th: There were 384 parking tickets issued at Bank Street. Of those,10 were later cancelled. They were valued at £12,927.67. Photo: Google

4. 24th: Bank Street

