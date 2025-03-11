Official figures for Sheffield Council’s parking fines show where 61,712 penalty charge notices were handed out by the city’s parking wardens over the most recent year for which figures are available.
They represent to year from April 2023 to the end of March 2024.
All the streets which we have listed below saw well over 300 tickets handed out, with the street with the unwanted title of ‘most ticketed’ having seen just short of 2,000 fines handed out.
We have listed the top 26 in the gallery below, from the 26th highest number, to the street with the most fines in the city.
Some of the fines were later cancelled.
In the city as a whole, £2,020,605.43 was charged in parking fines over the 12 month period, with a total of 61,712 fines issued. Of those 3, 263, were later cancelled, which is nearly 19 per cent.
