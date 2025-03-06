Two out of 13 proposals to improve travel and tackle congestion on a busy Sheffield road will go ahead unchanged.

Seven have been ‘adjusted’ and four have been ditched after protests, the city council has announced.

The authority issued an update on £10m plans to upgrade the A61 between Heeley and Meadowhead following public consultation.

It said bus priority signalling and better stops and shelters will go ahead without change because they were “well supported by the community.”

The council has issued an update on £10m plans to upgrade the A61 between Heeley and Meadowhead following public consultation. | Google

Four proposals, all in Woodseats, were dropped following “strong local opposition.”

They were: six right-turn bans on the main A61 Chesterfield Road, five cycle path improvements, a pedestrian crossing and the removal of parking bays.

Seven proposals that will be kept but changed include widening the approach to Meadowhead roundabout, filling in a subway at Meadowhead, tackling cars queuing to get into St. James Retail Park, traffic lights at the Greenhill Avenue and Greenhill Main Road junction, extending bus lane hours at Chesterfield Road/Tadcaster Way, adding a box junction at Chesterfield Road/Binfield Road and making Heeley Bridge three lanes wide by losing a pavement and building footbridge on the east side.

Some 861 people completed feedback forms and more than 300 attended three consultation events, the council says.

Of the 843 people who answered the question, 370 (44 per cent) were in favour of the scheme overall while 473 people (56 per cent) were against.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The A61 Chesterfield Road is one of the most important routes into and out of Sheffield, but it is much more than that. It is a route through an incredibly important shopping area in Woodseats and what happens there effects ( sic) thousands of people.

“As a result of that, it is vitally important we get this project right and I’m delighted so many people have engaged with us through the public consultation.”