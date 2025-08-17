Sheffield traffic: Surrey Street to be pedestrianised and bike lane installed in £21m scheme
Signs have appeared on Surrey Street, next to Sheffield Town Hall, stating it will close on August 28 with ‘no parking or access’.
Sheffield City Council last year announced plans to pedestrianise the road from its junction with Norfolk Street to the barrier on Pinstone Street. A bike lane will also be installed.
The works are part of a £21m project to improve public spaces and walking and cycling routes on Charles, Pinstone and Surrey streets, and Arundel Gate.
Pinstone Street was closed to traffic in 2020.