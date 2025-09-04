A set of tram tracks that have not seen the light of day in decades were unearthed by roadworks in Sheffield city centre.

A hundred years ago, tram tracks used to criss-cross Sheffield in ways the current Supertram system can no longer achieve.

It originally opened up to passengers in 1873, using horse drawn trams, and initially running between Lady's Bridge and Attercliffe. Over the decades, it was extended as far Crookes, Hunters Bar, Wicker, Queens Road and Millhouses, and many more stops.

These routes were decommissioned in time, with the last running from Leopold Street to Beauchief and Tinsley on October 8, 1960, with the tracks torn out or often just buried in place of roads.

Now, much like during the Fargate renovations in 2023, a glimpse into the past as been unearthed by roadworks on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre.

A set of tracks were brought to light by crews carrying out pedestrianisation in late August 2025.

See our video above for a look at these old tracks and along with historic pictures of how they used to add to the scene in Pinstone Street.