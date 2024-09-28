Sheffield buses: Sheffield MP Clive Betts calls for funding to match new local powers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Clive Betts said he welcomed government plans for legislation to allow councils to set up their own bus companies - and control private bus firms through franchising - “to bring control back to the heart of companies.”
But it needed proper funding.
Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: “We have a huge opportunity now to reverse the decades-long decline of bus privatisation that has crippled our public transport. With the bus franchising that South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is pursuing we have the tools to ensure buses that run on time and provide value for money for users.
Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter.
“In order to do that we need to ensure the resources provided match the powers handed down. If not, all we will be doing is changing the management on the decline, we are seeing.”
In July, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said he was “looking forward” to working with Sheffield MP and transport secretary Louise Haigh to ‘move fast and fix things’ with the region’s public transport.
Speaking after her appointment, transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “It is an incredible honour to continue to represent my home in parliament and to finally get the opportunity to deliver for Sheffield in a Labour government.
“Transport is so important to the people of Sheffield, and I will put everything I have into putting the public back into our public transport system and delivering the connectivity we deserve.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.