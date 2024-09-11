Sheffield city centre shop owner remains opposed to pedestrianisation plan

A Sheffield shop owner says she remains frustrated by proposals to pedestrianise Surrey Street in the city centre.

Elaine Bird of Bird’s Opticians presented a 29-signature petition to Sheffield City Council last week (September 4).

The petition says: “The decision to pedestrianise the section of Surrey Street from Fargate to the top of Norfolk Street has not been fully thought through and the possible consequences for the city centre could be damaging to existing businesses and the future of the city centre.”

Ms Bird asked questions about the plans and these were answered by Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee. He offered to include the petition in the responses to a public consultation being launched on the plans and invited her to come to a meeting of his committee in October or November which will also discuss the scheme.

Elaine Bird of Bird Opticians on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre started a petition against Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans for the street. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Ms Bird said following the meeting that Coun Miskell’s response was “not much of an offer, I wasn’t expecting much of an offer”.

“The biggest issue is trying to keep traders in the city centre and attracting more,” she added. “You don’t need to make it hard for them.”

Disabilities

Ms Bird said that one of the main issues for her business is a lack of access for elderly and disabled customers, including children with special needs. Many rely on being able to park nearby or getting dropped off and picked up outside her shop.

Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre - small businesses are worried about the effect of Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“Older people with disabilities need to be able to access the city centre,” she said. “We want to take advantage of what’s in the city centre, the Millennium Gallery and places like that.

“I feel the city centre is becoming more and more for the able-bodied of any age.”

In the meeting, Ms Bird asked what arrangements have been made for large lorries which need to access Norfolk Street for deliveries but which cannot turn around within Norfolk Street in order to exit the city centre.

“Currently, these vehicles include coaches to the Crucible, media, vans for the Crucible snooker tournament, delivery vehicles for the Crucible, pubs and bars in the area, deliveries to the florists on Surrey Street, and last but not least, delivery vehicles for Marks & Spencer.

The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street, which supports Sheffield City Council's pedestrianisation proposals outside the venue. Picture: Sheffield City Council

“We make life difficult for M&S at our peril. These vehicles used to exit the area via Pinstone Street but since that option has been removed, they now drive onto the section of Surrey Street in question, reverse back in front of the Millenium Galleries, and then turn back down Norfolk Street.

“This is not ideal and on occasions, there is more than one vehicle waiting to complete the manoeuvre.”

Coun Miskell responded: “Firstly, I think it’s important to say that I’m proud of the transformation that we’re seeing in our city centre and from talking to businesses on Surrey Street, I know that they value the positive impact that this investment is having on footfall.

“With regards to the first part of your question, I am pleased to confirm that options are being considered to facilitate a ‘turning area’ for larger vehicles, along Norfolk Street in the vicinity of Surrey Street.

“Large HGV vehicles using the loading bay at Marks and Spencer currently reverse into the loading bay and exit the area via Norfolk Street, Arundel Gate and High Street. This will be a significant improvement.

“It’s important to clarify that local businesses have been consulted on the plans and discussions with them will be ongoing throughout final design stage and as works progress to improve the street.

“I have stressed the need for this engagement work to continue and as I’ve done over the past 12 months, I’ll also continue to engage with businesses on Surrey Street personally.”

Ms Bird also asked what arrangements will be put in place for refuse collection from shops on Surrey Street. Coun Miskell said that vehicles servicing businesses will be permitted to drive on Surrey Street from midnight to 10am, and 6pm to midnight.

Negative

He added: “We will always take into account the needs of local businesses and I will ask council officers to continue to liaise with businesses as the proposals to improve Surrey Street are finalised.”

Ms Bird said that the creation of the new pedestrianised area “will cut off, for good, any chance of access to the city centre via the Connect bus. This will have a negative impact on disabled people – including those with mobility and visual issues – by making access to the centre of town more difficult.

“This will cut off access to essential services such as banks to people with limited mobility.”

She added: “A significant number of parking places will be lost including the three designated disabled parking areas. Disabled parking bays have already been lost on other parts of Surrey Street by the library.”

Coun Miskell replied: “Our free Sheffield Connect buses run every 7-8 minutes, seven days a week. The nearest stop is less than two minutes away from Surrey Street. It is therefore very accessible.

“To answer your wider point about broader accessibility, part of the wider Connecting Sheffield City Centre project, an assessment was made of disabled parking, in order to assess demand and to prioritise blue badge holders. This was to ensure that we prioritise spaces for those with the greatest mobility needs, closest to some of the city’s shops and services.

Signage

“You will be pleased to hear that 16 blue badge spaces are to be installed on Union Street and two on Union Lane, with a total provision of 18 disabled bays, as part of this project.

“I’m also pleased to confirm that the new blue badge bays will not be subject to time limits for stays, and will be marked at 6.6 metres each, with signage installed instructing users to keep the first and last bays clear for rear-loading vehicles.

“In total there will be a net increase of two disabled parking bays in the city centre as part of this project, meaning that provision will be improved.

“You’ll also be pleased to know that we’re reviewing proposals for Leopold Street, designs for which are being developed, to explore options for more disabled parking spaces even closer to Fargate and Surrey Street.

“It is also important to say that the remaining disabled bays on Surrey Street, Norfolk Street, and Holly Street/Balm Green will still provide other parking options.”

He added that wider consultation is also underway on disabled parking in the city centre, which will be used to inform a wider review through the development of a Sheffield City Centre Access and Movement Plan that is being developed. Coun Miskell said: “I’d really welcome your input into this.”

Coun Miskell also pointed out that some businesses nearby have welcomed pedestrianisation plans.

International

He quoted Stefano Capasso, owner of Café Tucci on Surrey Street, who said: “It will be greener, more international, better looking. Welcoming people straight from the train station into the city. Pedestrianising these streets would be a blessing for me.

“My customers really enjoy sitting outside and I know that they will welcome sitting in a nice environment, instead of by a road. It will be safer for people and nicer for them to enjoy the space.”

He also gave supportive quotes, which have been previously reported, from the trustees of the Montgomery Theatre and from Simon Webster, CEO of Thornbridge Brewery. He is investing £1 million to develop the former Yorkshire Bank building at the corner of Surrey Street and Fargate into a pub.