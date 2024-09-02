Sheffield buses: Disruption warning as bus fuelling and cleaning staff to strike over “poverty pay”
Workers employed by Bidvest Noonan on behalf of First Bus have been told their wages will not be increased above the legal minimum.
In April, First Group announced it had become an accredited real living wage employer, paying all workers at least £12 per hour.
First stated this ‘includes workers employed through third party contractors’, but Unite says workers in Sheffield contracted by Bidvest Noonan are set to receive the legal minimum wage, rather than the higher living wage.
Unite regional officer Christian Ratcliffe said: “Any disruption caused to the travelling public is entirely the fault of Bidvest Noonan for paying the absolute minimum it can get away with and First Bus for not ensuring these workers are on the real living wage.
“The dispute will only be resolved by putting forward an offer our members can accept.”
Bidvest Noonan is part of the Bidvest Group, which earned £278 million in profits in the half year to December 2023.
Strikes will take place on September 4, 12, 20, 24, 30, and October 8, 9, 16, 17, 24 and 25.
Unite says industrial action will escalate if the dispute is not resolved.
Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, said: “It is appalling that these workers are paid poverty wages when Bidvest rakes in huge profits and First is accredited as a real living wage employer.
“The case for them receiving a proper pay rise is open and shut and Unite will be supporting them 100 per cent during their strike action.”
Zoe Hands, Managing Director for First Bus Manchester, Midlands and South Yorkshire said: "We understand Bidvest Noonan workers have balloted in relation to strike action starting from the 4th of September.
“There are plans in place to mitigate any impact on service during these strike dates, so the risk of disruption to customer journeys will be minimal.”
Bidvest Noonan have been contacted for comment.
