Widespread changes to bus services in Sheffield have frustrated many passengers.

One of many services affected is the 95/95a, which previously ran from Walkley to Meadowhall via Sheffield city centre.

As of September 1, there are now four services - the 95, 95a, 95b and 95s.

None of these routes any longer serves Meadowhall or Northern General Hospital, with the 95 now running to Rotherham Interchange, and the 95a to Crystal Peaks.

Better Buses South Yorkshire has criticised the changes to bus services across Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, despite transport chiefs saying there were introduced in response to passenger feedback and have improved links to many key services.

New timetable ‘very complicated’

Wendy Emmett, who is a member of the campaign group, says the 95/95a is an example of how many passengers feel let down by the changes.

She expressed her frustration about how the changes were, in her view, poorly publicised, with no information or new timetables being displayed in many cases at the bus stops affected.

She also described the new 95 timetable as ‘very complicated’ with the four different services.

“I feel very concerned, not so much for myself but for other passengers,” she told The Star.

Meadowhall and hospital links cut

“The 95 was a really useful bus to get from Walkley up to the Northern General Hospital. Now you have to go into town and then get another bus up to the hospital.

“People in Walkley were also used to getting the 95 down to Sheffield railway station but it doesn’t go there anymore, it goes to Arundel Gate.

“At least two people have told me they’re very concerned about this because they find walking difficult.

“The frequency of buses is a lot less and I don’t understand about going to Crystal Peaks but not Meadowhall....

“Car ownership in Walkley is among the lowest in the city so buses are really important to people here.

“Why did they suddenly spring these changes on people? Most people didn’t know about the changes until they happened.”

What other bus sevices have changed?

The Travel South Yorkshire website states that Northern General Hospital and Meadowhall are now served by the amended 75 and 76 bus services, but neither of these routes goes through Walkley.

The changes to bus services have seen some routes axed and other new routes created, with major timetable changes to other services.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard has previously said the changes have improved links to hospitals, educational facilities and business hubs, though he recognised they would ‘not solve all the public transport challenges we face’.

Some of the changes he highlighted included additional evening trips on service 57a linking Oughtibridge and Stocksbridge with Sheffield city centre; the reintroduction of peak journeys on services 83/86 between Chapeltown and Sheffield city centre; and the new M44/M45 services which he said had improved access to local education, healthcare and leisure facilities around Birley and Crystal Peaks.

The services which have been withdrawn in Sheffield include the number 1 between Sheffield city centre, Ecclesfield and High Green, which has been replaced by the amended 75 service; the number 11 service between Sheffield city centre and Herdings, which has been replaced by new services 47 and 48, and improved service 18; and the number 41 services between Sheffield city centre and Dyke Vale Road, which have been partially replaced by the amended service 8a and new service 70.

The Star has contacted First Buses about the changes but has yet to receive a response.

For a full list of the changes to bus services, visit: https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/newsupdates/service-changes