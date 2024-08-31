Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

First South Yorkshire will scrap four bus services in Sheffield whilst introducing four new ones in a swathe of changes about to come into force.

The transport operator will halt the running of the 1, 1a, 11 and 41 services from September 1, 2024. The 73 service will also face significant changes as services are adjusted to fill gaps.

From the same date, four completely new services - 47, 48, 95b and 95s - will be introduced.

First Bus South Yorkshire said the changes will “improve punctuality and increase reliability” across their network.

Ian Smith, commercial director for First Bus South Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to continue investing in bus services across South Yorkshire, with brand new services like service 47/48 in Sheffield and additional journeys across the region.

“Following our customer consultation period, we made adjustments to our initial proposals, to reflect our commitment of putting customers at the heart of everything we do at First Bus.

“We remain dedicated to providing a reliable service that you can count on in South Yorkshire and we hope these changes will further enhance the experience for our customers.”

The new introductions and withdrawals are part of a heap of changes coming to local bus services this weekend, as Sheffield’s other major operator, Stagecoach, announced it too was making alterations to a number of services - though stopped short of halting any existing services or introducing new ones.

What big changes are First South Yorkshire making?

Service 1 between High Green and Sheffield city centre will no longer operate. It will be replaced by a changed 75 service, which will operate to High Green hourly during the evenings and every 30 minutes on Sundays. Stagecoach will still run this service, but with “minor changes to the timeable”.

Service 1a from Chapeltown to Herdings will also be scrapped. It will be replaced by the new 47 and 48 services between Herdings and the city centre. Firth Park to the city centre will be replaced by both the new 47 and 48, but also the 75 and 76. Ecclesfield and Chapeltown will be served by the 75.

Service 11 from the city centre to Herdings will no longer operate with the 47 and 48 again serving Herdings. These services will operate via East Bank Road. The area of Heeley Green will be picked up by service 18 and TM Travel’s 252 bus.

Service 41 from Dyke Vale Road to Sheffield Circular will no longer operate. Dyke Vale Road will be served by an updated 8a service and Eastern Avenue will be served by TM Travel’s 70 bus and the revised 73 service from First.

New services 47 and 48 will operate in different directions around the same loop between Shiregreen and Herdings via Sheffield city centre.

In a heap of changes, service 73 will be withdrawn during the daytime on Monday through to Saturday - they will be replaced by the 70 and 95 buses. On Monday-Saturday late evenings and on Sundays, the 73 will operate from Sheffield city centre to Manor Top via Heeley Green and Arbourthorne.

There will also be four variations of the 95 service. All these services will run from Walkley with 95a and 95b ending up at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre and the 95 and 95s headed to Rotherham.

You can find all the changes being made by First South Yorkshire on their website.

What changes are Stagecoach making?

Stagecoach are making a range of “minor changes” to their timetables to “improve punctuality”.

You can find all the details of the changes on their website. The Star details the biggest changes below.

The 52 service will be extended from Crookes to start and finish in Hillsborough all day.

More evening journeys are being introduced for the 57 and 57a services between Sheffield and Stocksbridge.

Service 88 between Ecclesfield, Sheffield and Bents Green will run more often - up to every 12 minutes.