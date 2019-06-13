Man breaks arm after losing control of car and crashing into tree in Rotherham village

A man suffered a broken arm after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree in a Rotherham village.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 09:49
Wood Lane, Treeton

The man ended up trapped in his car following the collision on Wood Lane, Treeton, at 7pm yesterday.

Firefighters freed the man from the car and he was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.

