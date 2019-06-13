Man breaks arm after losing control of car and crashing into tree in Rotherham village
A man suffered a broken arm after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree in a Rotherham village.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 09:49
The man ended up trapped in his car following the collision on Wood Lane, Treeton, at 7pm yesterday.
Read More
Read MoreFindings of Serious Case Review into death Sheffield teenager stabbed in city revealed today
Firefighters freed the man from the car and he was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The road was closed while emergency services were at the scene.
COURT: Jail for ‘dangerous’ Rotherham man who held knife inches away from woman’s face in terrifying shop raid