Jail for ‘dangerous’ Rotherham man who held knife inches away from woman’s face in terrifying shop raid
A man who held a knife just inches away from a woman’s face in a shop raid in Rotherham – leaving her fearing for her life – has been jailed.
David Burns, 54, who has been branded ‘dangerous’ by South Yorkshire Police, committed a series of violent robberies in the Herringthorpe area on the afternoon of Friday, December 7, last year.
During the convenience store raid he threatened staff with a knife and pointed it at the shop manager, who feared for her life, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Burns, of Laudsdale Road, East Herringthorpe, then escaped with several bottles of vodka.
On the same day he stabbed a 55-year-old man in another incident and threatened to kill another man during an attempt to steal his wallet.
Burns was jailed for 11 years at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery, two counts of making threats with a bladed article and one count of unlawful wounding.Speaking after Tuesday’s hearing, Detective Constable Rachael Burgin said: “This was a terrifying incident for staff. The manager of the store described how she feared for her life as Burns brandished a five-inch knife just a few inches away from her face.
“He had no regard for the lasting impact of this type of violent incident. “On the same afternoon, Burns was also responsible for a violent attack on a 55-year-old man, who was left with a stab wound to his shoulder.
“He didn’t stop there; later that evening he approached his final victim, attempting to steal the man’s wallet and threatening to kill him. “David Burns is a dangerous man, who was well-known in the community where he lived.
“I am pleased that he has finally been brought to justice and handed a hefty sentence.
“I hope that people in the Herringthorpe area will be satisfied that Burns is now off the streets. “I’d like to thank all of his victims who have bravely spoken of their ordeals and have contributed to him being given this significant custodial sentence.”