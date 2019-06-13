Yesterday, four men were jailed for a total of 72 years over the death of father-of-three Jarvin Blake, who was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Sheffield last year.

L-R: Lewis Barker and Caine Gray

His death, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 8, was the first of nine fatal stabbings in South Yorkshire last year.

Seven cases have been solved and killers involved in six of them have been sentenced so far.

L–R: Devon Walker and Josiah Foster

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was stabbed in his chest in Brackley Street, Burngreave and despite the efforts of members of the public and paramedics at the scene he died in hospital a short time later.

Lewis Barker, 27, of North Hill Road, Southey Green, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life and ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton, Rotherham, was found guilty of the same offence and also jailed for life. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years.

Sheffield men Josiah Foster, 26, of Wordsworth Crescent, Parson Cross and Devon Walker, 25, of Ellesmere Road North, Burngreave, were both found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 15 years each.

Jarvin was killed as a result of a turf war over drugs.

He was a low-level drug dealer involved in selling Class A drugs and wore a bulletproof best after his house was shot at in November 2017.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 23, of Morland Road, Gleadless, was jailed for stabbing 19-year-old Ryan Jowle in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, in a row over drug territory on May 22.

He was sentenced to 12 years and seven months after admitting manslaughter.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that the two men struggled for control of a knife, which had been probably been Mr Jowle’s, with both seriously injured.

A 15-year-old boy was jailed for two years and eight months over another fatal stabbing in Sheffield two days later.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted manslaughter after 15-year-old Sam Baker was stabbed to death in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, with a knife he had been carrying himself.

Lee Fueloep, 40, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars for the murder of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who was stabbed 70 times in her home Roy Kilner Way, Wombwell, Barnsley, during a burglary on May 30.

Michael Goddard, 51, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, Sheffield, was jailed for a minimum of 24 years after being convicted of murdering his 59-year-old neighbour Glenn Boardman in an attack last June.

And killer Danny Trotter, 24 of no fixed abode, was locked up for a minimum of 22 years after being found guilty of murdering Gavin Singleton, 31, in an attack in Hillsborough last September.

Marjorie Grayson, 83, is to be sentenced later this month for stabbing her husband while she was suffering from dementia.

The pensioner has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Her husband Alan, 85, was pronounced dead in the home they shared in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, on September 13 last year.

Detectives have yet to charge anyone over the murders of Kavan Brissett and Fahim Hersi, who were also both stabbed last year.

Kavan, 21, was attacked in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and Fahim, 22, was killed in an attack outside Cineworld on the Valley Centertainment complex, Attercliffe, on Friday, September 21.