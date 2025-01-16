Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The launch of a £40m service station at the end of Sheffield Parkway has sparked fears of congestion on a notoriously busy junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome Break is set to open at Junction 33 of the M1 on Friday, January 17 after being delayed by a week due to snow and ice. The site is in Rotherham.

Vehicles will enter off the A630 Rotherway and exit on to the Parkway just before the J33 Catcliffe roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drone picture of the new Welcome Break at Junction 33 showing the exit road on to the Parkway. | NW

The road has been expanded into three lanes in both directions to accommodate extra traffic.

But Star readers are worried.

Janice Hopson said: “This is a horrendously busy junction without the new services being there.”

Bob Goldsmith said: “Millions of pounds spent widening the route from Sheffield to the M1 then we put a services on it on an unsuitable plot with problematic access that needs the installation of traffic lights on the Parkway to aid the exit out.

“Masses of money needlessly spent to re-introduce congestion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Beaumont added: “After two years of them widening it and a brief nine months congestion free we are back to square one.”

The opening of the Welcome Break at Junction 33 of the M1 near Sheffield has been delayed. | NW

Julie Bamforth feels there was no need for the facility.

She said: “The M1 has managed for 50 years without services in this part, plus with technology on vehicles these days, it says how many miles are left in the tank so routes can be planned accordingly. Waste of money and accidents waiting to happen.”

Government policy is to have services no more than 28 miles or 30 minutes driving time apart. On the M1, Woodall, to the south of Junction 33, to Woolley Edge to the north, is 36.5 miles or 48 minutes.

Helen Wardlaw said there was also a need for drivers using the M18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From Woolley Edge south to the M18, there aren't any services for quite a long distance.”

Graham Sanderson said: “Truck drivers operate with a tachograph in their cab and have to take breaks. If they try to get to the next services and get stopped there could be a big fine. Also there would be plenty of complaints if a truck driver was over his drive time and had an accident and god forbid killed someone.”

Jade Saunders is full of praise for the site, which is set to create 230 jobs.

“I think it looks amazing and how fast it has all come together. Think of all the jobs it's created,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennie Pickburn is impressed at the speed of construction.

“And still built faster from scratch than what Fargate 'improvements' have taken. Sheffield City Council needs to get Rotherham Council on the phone,” she said.

Christopher Hudson said he wouldn’t be using it.

“I always find a retail site just off the motorway and save on fuel, coffee and snacks. Never use the main sites.”