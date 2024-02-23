Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-million pound Welcome Break service station on the M1 near Sheffield is under construction after a three-year wait for work to begin.

Framework believed to be a drive-thru Starbucks is being erected on a plot at Junction 33, sandwiched between the end of the Parkway and the motorway.

A Welcome Break service station is taking shape at Junction 33 of the M1. Pic: Dean Atkins

A spokesperson for Welcome Break said they were unable to provide updated information.

But plans approved in 2021 show a drive-thru on the Sheffield side with a new bridge over the motorway to Rotherham, set to have a main building with shops, toilets, gaming area and business lounge.

A Welcome Break service station on the M1 at Junction 33 Catcliffe is taking shape. (pic: Cartwright and Gross Ltd)

The plans were controversial and attracted objections over noise and air pollution, congestion and loss of wildlife.

One resident wrote: "The noise pollution and air quality in this area is already poor. I feel this service station will have an adverse effect of quality of life, will have health implications and will devalue property prices."