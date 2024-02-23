M1 Services: Work starts on Welcome Break service station with Starbucks near Sheffield after three-year wait
A multi-million pound Welcome Break service station on the M1 near Sheffield is under construction after a three-year wait for work to begin.
Framework believed to be a drive-thru Starbucks is being erected on a plot at Junction 33, sandwiched between the end of the Parkway and the motorway.
A spokesperson for Welcome Break said they were unable to provide updated information.
But plans approved in 2021 show a drive-thru on the Sheffield side with a new bridge over the motorway to Rotherham, set to have a main building with shops, toilets, gaming area and business lounge.
The plans were controversial and attracted objections over noise and air pollution, congestion and loss of wildlife.
One resident wrote: "The noise pollution and air quality in this area is already poor. I feel this service station will have an adverse effect of quality of life, will have health implications and will devalue property prices."
The Parkway was recently expanded to three lanes on the approach to the Junction 33 Catcliffe roundabout and thousands of cars pass through the area each day.