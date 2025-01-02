M1 Services: Welcome Break at Junction 33 on Parkway hires final few staff days before opening

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:35 GMT
A £40m Welcome Break on the M1 near Sheffield is days from opening - and hiring the last few staff.

The motorway services company needs a supervisor for a Game Zone gambling area where ‘jackpots range from £100 to £500’.

The firm says it will have ‘some of the best adult gaming machines’ in the sector 24-hours-a-day including ‘Jackpot Gems’, ‘Luck of the Irish’ and ‘Icy Wilds’. The job pays up to £11.60-an-hour.

The new Welcome Break on the Parkway at Junction 33 of the M1 will have gambling machines paying out up to £500.The new Welcome Break on the Parkway at Junction 33 of the M1 will have gambling machines paying out up to £500.
The new Welcome Break on the Parkway at Junction 33 of the M1 will have gambling machines paying out up to £500. | NW

Welcome Break has been tight-lipped about an exact opening date, or who will cut the ribbon. But social media posts state it will be before January 14.

The Welcome Break services at Junction 33 of the M1 has an unusual layout and access.The Welcome Break services at Junction 33 of the M1 has an unusual layout and access.
The Welcome Break services at Junction 33 of the M1 has an unusual layout and access. | Motorway Services Online

The site, which straddles Junction 33 of the M1, is set to employ 230 at shops and cafes including Starbucks, KFC, Pret, Waitrose, WHSmith, Burger King and Chopstix.

It will be Welcome Break’s 60th site in the UK.

The unusual layout will see cars enter from the the Rotherham side of the Junction 33 Catcliffe roundabout before going under the M1 to the main services area on the Sheffield side.

An exit road joins the Parkway on the approach to the roundabout, which has been widened to three lanes.

