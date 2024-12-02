New drone pictures show the main building at Junction 33 in Catcliffe is almost ready and even has a Welcome Break sign up.
Elsewhere workers appear to be putting the finishing touches to a drive thru Starbucks.
The site, which is creating 300 jobs, is set to open in January and will also have a Pret-a-Manger and KFC.
For the first time it is clear how drivers will access it.
Cars will enter from the Rotherham side of the Junction 33 roundabout. A petrol station and huge parking area indicates this is an area for truckers. A road goes under the M1 to the main services area on the Sheffield side.
An exit road links into the Parkway 300m before the Catcliffe roundabout. Despite being widened to three lanes, the road can become very busy during rush hour.
Councillor Nigel Simpson, of Brinsworth and Catcliffe ward, objected to the planning application - which was granted in 2019.
He said: “Junction 33 is reasonably smooth flowing but the slightest problem on the M1 or the M18 and ‘rush hour’ - from 7:30-9am and 4-6pm - causes almost immediate backing up and gridlock.”
