M1 Services: Drone pictures show £40m Welcome Break almost finished - and how to access from Parkway

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 07:54 BST

Builders are racing to finish a £40m service station on the M1 squeezed into site beside the Parkway into Sheffield.

New drone pictures show the main building at Junction 33 in Catcliffe is almost ready and even has a Welcome Break sign up.

Elsewhere workers appear to be putting the finishing touches to a drive thru Starbucks.

The site, which is creating 300 jobs, is set to open in January and will also have a Pret-a-Manger and KFC.

For the first time it is clear how drivers will access it.

Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield Wednesday newsletter.

Cars will enter from the Rotherham side of the Junction 33 roundabout. A petrol station and huge parking area indicates this is an area for truckers. A road goes under the M1 to the main services area on the Sheffield side.

An exit road links into the Parkway 300m before the Catcliffe roundabout. Despite being widened to three lanes, the road can become very busy during rush hour.

Councillor Nigel Simpson, of Brinsworth and Catcliffe ward, objected to the planning application - which was granted in 2019.

He said: “Junction 33 is reasonably smooth flowing but the slightest problem on the M1 or the M18 and ‘rush hour’ - from 7:30-9am and 4-6pm - causes almost immediate backing up and gridlock.”

A drone photo shows the site squeezed in between the Parkway and M1. A Welcome Break sign is visible on the building and solar panels on the roof

1. Drone

A drone photo shows the site squeezed in between the Parkway and M1. A Welcome Break sign is visible on the building and solar panels on the roof | NW Photo: Dean

Photo Sales
The Rotherham side has a huge car park and petrol station. It is accessed off the Junction 33 roundabout. A road runs from top to bottom of the plot, past a pylon, leading to an underpass.

2. Rothertham side

The Rotherham side has a huge car park and petrol station. It is accessed off the Junction 33 roundabout. A road runs from top to bottom of the plot, past a pylon, leading to an underpass. | NW Photo: Dean

Photo Sales
An underpass, seen at the bottom of the picture, leads to the Sheffield side.

3. Underpass

An underpass, seen at the bottom of the picture, leads to the Sheffield side. | NW Photo: Dean

Photo Sales
The exit road, at the top of the picture, leads back to the Parkway 300m before the Catcliffe roundabout.

4. Exit road

The exit road, at the top of the picture, leads back to the Parkway 300m before the Catcliffe roundabout. | NW Photo: Dean

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CatcliffeRotherhamSheffieldM18BrinsworthCars
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice