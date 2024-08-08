M1 Services: Pret and KFC jobs available as Welcome Break near Sheffield announces opening date
The under-construction service station is advertising for a KFC manager and assistant manager, paying up to £35,000, and a Pret a Manger store manager, on £34,000.
Pret also needs a kitchen leader, two shop leaders and a team member trainer.
Training will start in September and the £40m development at Junction 33 will open in January 2025, the advert states.
KFC and Pret will join a drive-through Starbucks at the site, which now has a formal address of Orchard Road, Whiston, Rotherham, although it is closer to Brinsworth.
It will occupy two huge sites on either side of the motorway linked by an existing underpass.
