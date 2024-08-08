M1 Services: Pret and KFC jobs available as Welcome Break near Sheffield announces opening date

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Aug 2024, 08:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The first of 300 jobs at a new Welcome Break on the M1 near Sheffield are up for grabs.

The under-construction service station is advertising for a KFC manager and assistant manager, paying up to £35,000, and a Pret a Manger store manager, on £34,000. 

Pret also needs a kitchen leader, two shop leaders and a team member trainer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
£40m Welcome Break services on the M1 near Sheffield is set to create 300 jobs£40m Welcome Break services on the M1 near Sheffield is set to create 300 jobs
£40m Welcome Break services on the M1 near Sheffield is set to create 300 jobs | Applegreen/National World

Training will start in September and the £40m development at Junction 33 will open in January 2025, the advert states.

The framework for a large building is taking shape beside the Parkway and the M1 northbound at Junction 33.The framework for a large building is taking shape beside the Parkway and the M1 northbound at Junction 33.
The framework for a large building is taking shape beside the Parkway and the M1 northbound at Junction 33. | national workd

KFC and Pret will join a drive-through Starbucks at the site, which now has a formal address of Orchard Road, Whiston, Rotherham, although it is closer to Brinsworth.

It will occupy two huge sites on either side of the motorway linked by an existing underpass. 

Related topics:JobsSheffieldKFCStarbucksService station

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice