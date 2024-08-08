Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first of 300 jobs at a new Welcome Break on the M1 near Sheffield are up for grabs.

The under-construction service station is advertising for a KFC manager and assistant manager, paying up to £35,000, and a Pret a Manger store manager, on £34,000.

Pret also needs a kitchen leader, two shop leaders and a team member trainer.

£40m Welcome Break services on the M1 near Sheffield is set to create 300 jobs | Applegreen/National World

Training will start in September and the £40m development at Junction 33 will open in January 2025, the advert states.

The framework for a large building is taking shape beside the Parkway and the M1 northbound at Junction 33. | national workd

KFC and Pret will join a drive-through Starbucks at the site, which now has a formal address of Orchard Road, Whiston, Rotherham, although it is closer to Brinsworth.

It will occupy two huge sites on either side of the motorway linked by an existing underpass.