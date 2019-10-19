M1 closed in both directions on Sheffield border after crash
The M1 is closed in both directions on the border of Sheffield and Barnsley after a crash – and it is not expected to reopen for hours.
The motorway is closed between junctions 35a, at Stocksbridge, and 36, at Tankersley, following what Highways England has described as a ‘serious’ collision overnight.
Police, who are at the scene investigating, have said they do not expect the road to reopen until 3pm today at the earliest.
Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to expect disruption and allow extra time for their journeys.
Drivers travelling northbound prior to the closure are advised to follow the ‘hollow square’ diversion symbols. Exit the M1 at J35a. At the roundabout take the second exit on to the A616 (Warren Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately one mile to the junction with the A61. At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A61 (Westwood New Road) and proceed along this road for approximately one mile to the junction with the M1 and re-join at J36.
Motorists heading southbound should follow the ‘hollow triangle’ diversion symbols in reverse of the above.
Details of the collision and any injuries are not known at this stage.
More to follow.