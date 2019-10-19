Photo shows eerie scene on M1 in South Yorkshire after motorway is closed due to 'serious' collision
This photo shows the eerie scene on the deserted M1 in South Yorkshire this morning after the motorway was closed following a ‘serious’ collision.
The M1 remains closed in both directions between junctions 35a, at Stocksbridge, and 36, at Tankersley, and is not expected to reopen until at least 3pm.
Paul Atkin shared this photo showing the usually busy motorway deserted at the border of Sheffield and Barnsley this morning.
Police have yet to release details of the crash, and the extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Diversions are in place and motorists have been advised to plan ahead.
A National Express coach driver has told how he was heading south towards Meadowhall this morning when he passed the scene of the collision at around 12.20am.
He said: “I saw police cars and officers looking all over the northbound carriageway. There were no fire engines or ambulances at the scene, so it must have only just happened. I only saw one car.”
Drivers travelling northbound prior to the closure are advised to follow the ‘hollow square’ diversion symbols. Exit the M1 at J35a. At the roundabout take the second exit on to the A616 (Warren Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately one mile to the junction with the A61. At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A61 (Westwood New Road) and proceed along this road for approximately one mile to the junction with the M1 and re-join at J36.
Motorists heading southbound should follow the ‘hollow triangle’ diversion symbols in reverse of the above.