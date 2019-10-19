Heavy traffic on South Yorkshire roads following M1 crash affecting football fans
Drivers have been warned about heavy traffic on roads in South Yorkshire after the M1 was closed following a crash near the boundary between Sheffield and Barnsley.
The motorway has been closed in both directions between junctions 35a and 36 since the early hours of this morning and is not expected to reopen until at least 3pm.
Highways England tweeted at around midday: “We are experiencing heavy traffic on the diversion routes for this closure, traffic on the #A61 and #A616.
“To any @EFL fans travelling in #Yorkshire please try alternate routes. @LUFC @BarnsleyFC @BCFC @SwansOfficial.”South Yorkshire Police have advised motorists where possible to use the M18 or A1(M).
Bus passengers in the area have also been warned of lengthy delays.
Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted: “#SHEFFBUS #BARNSBUS service X2 suffering delays of up to 20 mins due to extra traffic around the Birdwell area following the closure of the M1. Sorry for any inconvenience.”