M1 in South Yorkshire reopens after fatal collision on outskirts of Sheffield
The M1 in South Yorkshire has fully reopened following a crash on the outskirts of Sheffield in which a 25-year-old man died.
The motorway had been closed in both directions between junctions 35a, at Stocksbridge, and 36, for Tankersley, since the early hours of the morning.
Emergency services were called shortly before midnight to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a black Mercedes CLA on the nortbound carriageway.
The pedestrian, a man, aged 25, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said the man’s family were being supported by specially trained officers.
It has appealed for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
Highways England announced at around 4.20pm that the northbound carriageway had reopened, with the southbound section coming back into use at around 5pm.
Anyone with information regarding the fatal collision is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1011 of October 18.