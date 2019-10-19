Pedestrian, 25, killed in crash on M1 near edge of Sheffield
A 25-year-old pedestrian has been killed in a crash on the M1 near the edge of Sheffield.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision shortly before midnight last night which reportedly involved a black Mercedes CLA and happened in the third lane of the northbound carriageway between junctions 35a, for Stocksbridge, and 36, for Tankersley.
South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said the man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.
The force, which said emergency services had been called at 11.52pm yesterday, has appealed for witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
The road remains closed in both directions between junctions 35a and 36, and police have said it is unlikely to reopen before 5pm.
Diversions are in place but there is heavy traffic on those roads and drivers have been advised to use the M18 or A1(M) instead where possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1011 of October 18.