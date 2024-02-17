Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A picture shows the broken tram track at Manor Top, which has brought trams from Sheffield to Halfway to a halt

The picture comes as bosses at Stagecoach, which runs the trams, have explained what work needs to be done to get the problem fixed, with specialist welders expected to be called in from outside organisations..

The work also needs suitable weather.

Supertram's operators have said they hope to resume services by February 23, but in the meantime, no services are running on the 30-year-old tram route between Sheffield city centre and Halfway, or between Sheffield Station and Herdings Park.

Picture shows the broken track at Manor Top. Picture: National World

Our picture shows the section of track with two gaps, several inches apart, near the Asda in Manor Top.

Stagecoach have confirmed that the damage in the picture is what has stopped the service.

There is no sign of damage to the tracks anywhere else at Manor Top.

No workers could be seen in and around Manor Top today, although maintenance workers have been seen elsewhere on the tracks, along Ridgeway Road.

Trams have not run on the blue line since Tuesday, because of the broken rail at Manor Top, with tram replacement buses taking their place from Thursday.

Stagecoach have said in a statement: "We expect the tramway to fully re-open on or around Friday 23 February. We'll provide updates nearer the time to confirm when services will resume.