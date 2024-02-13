Sheffield trams: Major section of network shut down by broken track at Manor Top on blue line to Halfway
Stagecoach Supertram has announced the Blue route can only operate between Malin Bridge and Sheffield Station, because of a rail break at Manor Top,
It means there are currently no trams operating in either direction between Manor Top and Halfway. There is no timescale for how long the problem is likely to continue.
But Supertram have also stated that the problem is likely to be days rather than hours.
Tram tickets are being accepted on First and Stagecoach buses while the disruption continues.
A spokesman said : "The rail is broken, meaning trams can't operate over it."