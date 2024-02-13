News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield trams: Major section of network shut down by broken track at Manor Top on blue line to Halfway

A broken tram track has shut town a section of Sheffield's tram network
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A broken tramline has shut down a section of Sheffield's tram network today.

Stagecoach Supertram has announced the Blue route can only operate between Malin Bridge and Sheffield Station, because of a rail break at Manor Top,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means there are currently no trams operating in either direction between Manor Top and Halfway. There is no timescale for how long the problem is likely to continue.

But Supertram have also stated that the problem is likely to be days rather than hours.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

Tram tickets are being accepted on First and Stagecoach buses while the disruption continues.

A spokesman said : "The rail is broken, meaning trams can't operate over it."

Trams cannot cross the track to get beyond Manor Top.

Related topics:SheffieldBusesDisruptionTram