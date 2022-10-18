Regional leaders have approved the plan for the system’s future, meaning the running of the Supertram services, infrastructure and finances will be controlled by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Supertram has been part of South Yorkshire’s fabric for nearly thirty years. In the next thirty years, it will play a critical role in helping us reach our net zero goal.

"Now, I am pleased to be able to say that it will do so as a publicly owned, publicly operated venture. Full public control of Supertram is an exciting new chapter for our tram network. It will help us to develop a long-term, integrated approach that fits with our wider plans for buses, rail, walking and cycling across South Yorkshire.”

Sheffield Supertram is to enter public ownership from 2024

The plan, which was put forward on October 11, forms part of the region’s wider ambitions to upgrade Supertram, as part of a fully integrated public transport network. Mayor Coppard said: ““Our transport ambitions - for how our communities get to jobs or education, and how they visit family and friends - must work for the whole of our region and for a generation to come.”

