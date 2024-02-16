Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supertram bosses have announced when they hope to have trams back up and running from Sheffield to Halfway.

Trams have not run on the blue line since Tuesday, because of a broken rail at Manor Top, with tram replacement buses taking their place from yesterday.

The tram replacement bus at Commercial Street, running for the first time today after a broken rail meant the supertram blue line could not run from the city centre to Halfway. Picture: David Kessen, National World

However, tram bosses they have finally confirmed when they hope to have repairs completed as of Friday, February 23 - two weeks away.

Supertram said in a statement: "We can confirm that due to a rail break at Manor Top, we are unable to operate trams between Sheffield Station, Halfway and Herdings Park.

"We know this will cause inconvenience to our customers and are working as quickly as possible to get our services back to normal. The estimated date of completion for the repair works is February 23.

"Service updates can be found online at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/news/yorkshire/2024/february/service-disruption-to-blue-and-purple-route-services and we apologise to all customers who have been affected."

Yesterday, information boards at the Cathedral tram stop confirmed the blue service had been switched to buses.

Stagecoach staff, wearing hi vis vests, were present at the city centre stops, directing people to the replacement bus stop, which was at Commercial Street, near Ponds Forge.

One passenger getting off the bus said he thought the journey had been quicker than the usual tram, because it did not stop at stops where there were no passengers waiting.

Of the bus he said: "I've got no complaints. I think they've done a good job. It's a broken rail on Manor Top, so what can they do? They've put a service on and I think it's worked out a bit cheaper."