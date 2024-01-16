A57 Whitham Road Broomhill: Bosses explain why one of Sheffield's busiest roads remains partially closed
Bosses explain why the A57 in Sheffield remains part closed, days after a water main burst in the city
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of Sheffield's busiest roads is still partially closed - several days after a water main burst
Whitham Road, in Broomhill, was completely closed on Monday after the pipe burst, causing disruption on Monday morning.
It happened in an area close to three of the city's main hospitals, Weston Park, Sheffield Children's and the Royal Hallamshire.
Now, disruption remains, although it has opened in one direction.
Bus company First last night tweeted that the road was expected to be closed until Monday January 22, with its 51 and 52 services diverted during that time.
Yorkshire Water said today that they hope to have the road fully re-opened in the next week, but admitted it had taken longer than usual.
The company said the burst pipe is fixed but there are lots of other utilities in the area and a culvert to navigate, so the reinstatement was taking longer than usual.
It says it has changed from a full road closure to a single lane closure, though.
Yorkshire Water said in a statement: “We know road works like this are inconvenient, and we’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst our teams are working.
"We will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. “