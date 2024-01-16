News you can trust since 1887
A57 Whitham Road Broomhill: Bosses explain why one of Sheffield's busiest roads remains partially closed

Bosses explain why the A57 in Sheffield remains part closed, days after a water main burst in the city

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th Jan 2024, 14:33 GMT
One of Sheffield's busiest roads is still partially closed - several days after a water main burst

Whitham Road, in Broomhill, was completely closed on Monday after the pipe burst, causing disruption on Monday morning.

It happened in an area close to three of the city's main hospitals, Weston Park, Sheffield Children's and the Royal Hallamshire.

The roadworks on the A57 which closed Whitham Road, in Broomhill, SheffieldThe roadworks on the A57 which closed Whitham Road, in Broomhill, Sheffield
Now, disruption remains, although it has opened in one direction.

Bus company First last night tweeted that the road was expected to be closed until Monday January 22, with its 51 and 52 services diverted during that time.

Yorkshire Water said today that they hope to have the road fully re-opened in the next week, but admitted it had taken longer than usual.

The company said the burst pipe is fixed but there are lots of other utilities in the area and a culvert to navigate, so the reinstatement was taking longer than usual.

It says it has changed from a full road closure to a single lane closure, though.

Yorkshire Water said in a statement: “We know road works like this are inconvenient, and we’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst our teams are working.

"We will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. “

Traffic heading away from the city centre was being allowed to continue along the road.

