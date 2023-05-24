News you can trust since 1887
Worst road junctions in Sheffield: Residents in city have their say

They are the junctions that Sheffield hates.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th May 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:22 BST

Some of them are associated with long queues of traffic and seemingly endless time spent in the car. Others are seen as risky because the visibility is poor, or because of the sheer number of parked cars close to them. And some are hated by pedestrians.

But today we list the 21 notorious Sheffield road junctions that our readers have told us they believe are the worst road junctions in Sheffield. Some of them are familiar roundabouts that many of us know well, while some are on lanes out from the town centre,

We have put together the list in a gallery after we posed the question to users of our Facebook page: “What are the worst road junctions in Sheffield?”

We have based the list on the number of nominations which particular juncions received, and also on the number of likes they received, as at the time of writing.

These have been rated as the worst junctions in Sheffield by those who live here, after our survey.

1. Sheffield's worst junctions

These have been rated as the worst junctions in Sheffield by those who live here, after our survey. Photo: Google

Mather Road's junction with Prince of Wales received 13 separate nominations, with these supported by over 50 likes. One described it as 'the only exit of a big estate'.

2. Mather Road / Prince of Wales

Mather Road's junction with Prince of Wales received 13 separate nominations, with these supported by over 50 likes. One described it as 'the only exit of a big estate'. Photo: Google

Brook Hill roundabout, or University Square, received nine nominations, which were supported by over 20 'likes'. One reader described is as 'kamikaze roundabout'

3. Brook Hill roundabout

Brook Hill roundabout, or University Square, received nine nominations, which were supported by over 20 'likes'. One reader described is as 'kamikaze roundabout' Photo: Google

The junction of St. Mary's Lane and Church Street, Ecclesfield, received five nominations and 26 'likes'. It was described as an 'absolutely awful T-junction & nearly impossible to see traffic if you're waiting to turn off St. Mary's Lane. Traffic coming round a bend in one direction & over a hill in the other.'

4. St. Mary's Lane and Church Street, Ecclesfield

The junction of St. Mary's Lane and Church Street, Ecclesfield, received five nominations and 26 'likes'. It was described as an 'absolutely awful T-junction & nearly impossible to see traffic if you're waiting to turn off St. Mary's Lane. Traffic coming round a bend in one direction & over a hill in the other.' Photo: Google

