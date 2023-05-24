Worst road junctions in Sheffield: Residents in city have their say
Some of them are associated with long queues of traffic and seemingly endless time spent in the car. Others are seen as risky because the visibility is poor, or because of the sheer number of parked cars close to them. And some are hated by pedestrians.
But today we list the 21 notorious Sheffield road junctions that our readers have told us they believe are the worst road junctions in Sheffield. Some of them are familiar roundabouts that many of us know well, while some are on lanes out from the town centre,
We have put together the list in a gallery after we posed the question to users of our Facebook page: “What are the worst road junctions in Sheffield?”
We have based the list on the number of nominations which particular juncions received, and also on the number of likes they received, as at the time of writing.