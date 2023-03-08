Broomhill is the coolest place to live in Sheffield, according to a new survey

A view across Sheffield, where Broomhill is said to be the coolest place to live

The popular suburb was the highest rated location in Sheffield in a list of the UK's 50 coolest places to live by health and well-being brand Naturecan.

In second place in Sheffield was St Pauls, Walkley was third, Crookes was fourth and Hillsborough was fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Sheffield is a popular location for TV and movie filming over the years, most famously for The Full Monty which is coming back as a TV series for Disney + with the original cast.

Naturecan polled 5,000 people with panels in each county and big city including Newcastle and monitored likes on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broomhill was ranked 50th on the UK top 50 which was headed by Polperro in Cornwall.

The popular student neighbourhood of Broomhill has some of the best independent shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes in Sheffield.

Naturecan’s chief executive Andy Duckworth said: “Broomhill is the coolest place to live, narrowly beating St Pauls in second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the 50 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why Sheffield in particular is such a great place and loved by film and TV makers.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 50. It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town as a location.

“Hidden gems which are largely only visited by local tourists can find themselves being showcased throughout the world if they are pictured by the right influencer or featured in a movie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturecan, a CBD health business backed by ex-England cricketer Freddie Flintoff, is a world-wide success story with sales of £11 million last year.