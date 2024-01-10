Sheffield traffic: Traffic jams warning after water main burst at Whitham Road, Broomhill, near hospitals
Water company bosses have warned of traffic jams after a burst water main on a major Sheffield route, near hospitals
Yorkshire Water is warning of potential traffic delays in the S10 area of the city due to a burst water main at the junction of the A57, Whitham Road, and Parkers Lane, near the Nottingham House pub.
It is also close to Sheffield Children's Hospital and Weston Park Hospital, which are just up the A57.
The water company has closed the road so that engineers can safely work to fix the issue as quickly as possible.
A Yorkshire Water statement said: "We know road works like this are inconvenient, and we’d like to thank our customers for their patience whilst our teams are working as quickly as they can to fix the issue.
"We will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so."
Yorkshire Water are urging people to avoid this area and use alternative travel routes wherever possible.