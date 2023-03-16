Police have revealed some of the worst parking seen in Sheffield – and referenced a famous sitcom to highlight the rules.

Police pictures show cars parked on the junctions of roads, with pretty much half the vehicle jutting into the road that the side road joins, right across the double dotted lines that show where drivers should stop to give way.

Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team issued the pictures as officers encourage residents to tell officials about the problem, and stated that they have issued fines to both examples of bad parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman added: “We're aware that double parking and dropped-kerb parking is something that people feel strongly about. Sheffield Council are looking for your opinion on the matter. At present only the police can take action against this kind of parking.”

Police have revealed some of the worst parking seen in Sheffield – and referenced a famous sitcom to highlight the rules. The picture shows one of the cars police revealed had been fined this week

They added: “The ones above were prosecuted by police. The council can't, but they want to know if you think they should.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents raised their own concerns with officers on social media, with some mentioning concerns over parking on Parkside Road, near Hillsborough, on matchdays.

Others raised concerns over people putting out traffic cones outside their own houses to stop people parking there – sparking a 1980s sitcom joke from officers in reply.

Police told them it was an example of obstructing the highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have revealed some of the worst parking seen in Sheffield – and referenced a famous sitcom to highlight the rules. The picture shows one of the cars police revealed had been fined this week

They added: “We can issue fixed penalty notices for vehicles blocking the road, but I'm not sure we can attach one to a cone. If you know who's responsible it can be reported online via our website. Unless you are in the 80s TV comedy ‘Bread’ and have the surname Boswell you're not allowed to do your own coning. (Dated reference alert). However - it is an offence to remove cones that have been placed out by the local authority or highways workers, so bear that in mind before going on a cone removal spree.”

In December last year the same neighbourhood police team issued a fine and three points, and released a picture of a car that they seized and fined after it was found parked almost entirely on the pavement next to a junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad