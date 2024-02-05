Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a popular Sheffield pub which has been closed and boarded up for a month have issued an update about its reopening.

The Water Tower pub on Hemsworth Road, Norton, has been closed and boarded up since the beginning of January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Water Tower pub on Hemsworth Road in Norton, Sheffield, has been closed and boarded up since early January. Its owners say it is now due to reopen in mid-February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the venue, previously told The Star it hoped to reopen the pub in mid-January under interim management.

But with that date having passed the firm now says the pub will reopen in mid-February, with the actual date yet to be confirmed.

It is understood a new operator is still being sought for the pub, with an open day there on Tuesday, February 6, between 11am and 1pm, having previously been publicised for anyone interested in taking it on.

The pub is named after the nearby Oaks Water Tower, a 109ft landmark built in 1961 at a cost of approximately £90,000 to supply water to homes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of five from more than 400 Google reviews, with customers calling it a 'great family friendly pub' serving 'lovely food at an affordable price'.

Its website describes it as a 'great British pub at the heart of the Sheffield community', with an extensive menu, a wide range of beer, cider, wine and cocktails, and a 'fantastic' beer garden which 'offers a dog friendly retreat'.

It is listed on the Star Pubs & Bars website as being available to manage, with 'estimated on target earnings' of £39,497.

The website states that the Water Tower pub has a 'tried and tested food and drinks offer', children's play equipment and a large car park.