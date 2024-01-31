Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is how a new riverside park will look, as work begins to transform the historic Sheffield Castle site, described as the city's birthplace.

The first phase of the huge regeneration project at the long vacant Castlegate site, which was more recently home to Castle Market, has begun this week.

How the old Sheffield Castle site, most recently home to Castle Market, will look once work to transform the site is completed

Workers from Sheffield City Council's contractors Keltbray have moved onto the derelict plot to begin clearing the area ready for construction.

A new park and a 500-capacity events space will be created, with the remains of the 12th-century castle going on display and the River Sheaf, which has been hidden beneath ground there since Victorian times, being opened up to public view. Information boards telling the story of Sheffield's origins will also be installed.

How long will work take and when is new park expected to open?

How the old Sheffield Castle/Castle Market site will look once complete, with the River Sheaf opened up and a new park and events space created

The demolition of concrete structures at the site, including what little remains of Castle Market, and earthworks are expected to take until July to complete.

The excavation of the castle's gatehouse and moat, plus the 19th century steelworks will take place too, in an attempt to unearth more about Sheffield's history, with public tours planned to give the public a glimpse into the site's past.

Apart from excavations during the 1950s, it will be the first time the gatehouse has been opened up to public view since the castle was demolished in the late 1600s.

New buildings will also be created on the site, bounded by Waingate and Exchange Street to the west and south, which could accommodate shops and other businesses, a hotel, housing, bars and takeaways, according to plans approved in May last year.

Another image showing how the old Sheffield Castle/Castle Market site will look following work to transform the derelict plot of land

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the council's Transport, Regeneration and Climate Committee, said: "The Castlegate site is one of fantastic historical significance to the city of Sheffield and today marks yet another chapter in its history.

"Seeing Keltbray beginning the transformation is incredibly exciting and signals yet another milestone in our regeneration of the city centre.

"With work now underway people will be able to see the project progressing on a daily basis and the vision for the area become a reality. It's yet another sign that Sheffield is on the up."

The work is being funded using the £20 million Levelling Up Fund money awarded for Castlegate back in 2021.

The Star reported recently how spiralling inflation had caused some rethinks and delays to wider plans, with more money needed.

Regeneration of the Castlegate area began with work to improve the path beside the River Don, just north of the Castle Market site, which now houses the monthly Pollen flower market.

A long-awaited planning application for the privately owned Sheffield Old Town Hall, opposite the former market site, is expected to be submitted this year.