A lost pub in Sheffield city centre is to be reborn nearly 200 years after it first opened.

The Foresters will replace the popular Gatsby cocktail bar on Division Street, which closed at the end of 2023 after 13 years.

The old Foresters pub on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre, as it looked in 1988. It is set for a rebirth, replacing the popular Gatsby cocktail bar (inset) which closed at the end of 2023.

The old Gatsby Facebook page has been renamed The Foresters Sheffield. Today, Tuesday, January 23, it posted: "In 1828, on Division St in Sheffield, a pub called The Foresters opened its doors for the first time. 196 years later it will return. The city centre’s new local."

This photo shows how the Foresters Hotel, also known as the Yorick, on the corner of Division Street and Rockingham Street, looked back in 1988 - long before the premises was transformed into the Gatsby.

The Gatsby was a cocktail bar which served Mexican food, including tacos. One of its most famous creations was the 'lethal' Zombie cocktail, which as a reviewer for The Tab described back in 2013 was set on fire and served in a pint glass.

Formerly known as the Great Gatsby, it had a licence to open until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays and was known for its late-night DJ sets and the open mic nights it hosted.

The Gatsby was part of the Rockingham Group, a Sheffield-based business which runs other popular venues in the city, including Picture House Social and Public.

It is understood the Rockingham Group will also run The Foresters.

No opening date has yet been announced, nor are there more details about what drinks it will serve and whether food will be available.