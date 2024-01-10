Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a popular community pub in Sheffield have issued a statement on its future after it was temporarily closed and then boarded up.

The Water Tower pub on Hemsworth Road in Norton, Sheffield, has closed temporarily and been boarded up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Water Tower pub on Hemsworth Road, Norton, announced last Wednesday, January 3 that it was temporarily closed and would be 'reopening soon'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But locals became concerned after seeing the windows and doors boarded up.

Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the venue, has now moved to reassure members of the community.

In a statement issued to The Star, it said: "The Water Tower has closed temporarily. We intend to reopen it around the middle of January under interim management while we look to recruit a new operator to take it forward."

An open day is being held at the pub on February 6 between 11am to 1pm for interested parties. For further information see https://www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/water-tower-sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Water Tower is in a great location within walking distance of Graves Park and St James Retail Park as well as a large number of residential houses. It is being offered on Star Pubs & Bars’ low entry cost, high support managed operator agreement," the statement added.

The pub is named after the nearby Oaks Water Tower, a 109ft landmark built in 1961 at a cost of approximately £90,000 to supply water to homes in the area.