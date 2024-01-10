The Water Tower Norton: Owners issue statement on future of Sheffield pub after it is closed and boarded up
The popular pub is named after a nearby landmark
The owners of a popular community pub in Sheffield have issued a statement on its future after it was temporarily closed and then boarded up.
The Water Tower pub on Hemsworth Road, Norton, announced last Wednesday, January 3 that it was temporarily closed and would be 'reopening soon'.
But locals became concerned after seeing the windows and doors boarded up.
Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the venue, has now moved to reassure members of the community.
In a statement issued to The Star, it said: "The Water Tower has closed temporarily. We intend to reopen it around the middle of January under interim management while we look to recruit a new operator to take it forward."
An open day is being held at the pub on February 6 between 11am to 1pm for interested parties. For further information see https://www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/water-tower-sheffield.
"The Water Tower is in a great location within walking distance of Graves Park and St James Retail Park as well as a large number of residential houses. It is being offered on Star Pubs & Bars’ low entry cost, high support managed operator agreement," the statement added.
The pub is named after the nearby Oaks Water Tower, a 109ft landmark built in 1961 at a cost of approximately £90,000 to supply water to homes in the area.
The pub has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of five from more than 400 Google reviews, with customers calling it a 'great family friendly pub' serving 'lovely food at an affordable price'. Its website describes it as a 'great British pub at the heart of the Sheffield community', with an extensive menu, a wide range of beer, cider, wine and cocktails, and a 'fantastic' beer garden which 'offers a dog friendly retreat'.