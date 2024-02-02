Meadowhall: Sports Direct and GAME to close

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two major stores are closing at Meadowhall in a shake-up set to leave empty units on the same mall.

Sports Direct and GAME are leaving The Gallery, the mall that includes H&M, New Look, Primark and Next.

Sports Direct will surrender its lease on September 30 to allow it to relocate to 16 The Avenue, formerly Park Lane.

GAME is on a short term deal until another GAME outlet opens, also at 16 The Avenue.

The moves come as Frasers Group prepares to open a flagship Sports Direct and Frasers department store in the old Debenhams unit at 16 The Avenue.

The sports shop will be upstairs and the department store on the ground floor, according to Meadowhall Finance documents.

Debenhams occupied a large two-floor shop in Meadowhall which closed on April 9 2020. A deal with Frasers Group was signed on October 2023. The new shops are set to open this year.

Sports Direct and Frasers are opening on The Avenue at Meadowhall this year

The deal will also see the lift at the end of Park Lane shifted to one side to create a better view of the new shops.

Frasers Group is reportedly considering a bid for all of Meadowhall, which is allegedly on the market for £750m. Fashion chain Zara is also relocating to The Avenue, into to the former House of Fraser unit.