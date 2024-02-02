News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Meadowhall: Sports Direct and GAME to close

It is part of Frasers Group's big plans at the centre

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two major stores are closing at Meadowhall in a shake-up set to leave empty units on the same mall.

Sports Direct and GAME are leaving The Gallery, the mall that includes H&M, New Look, Primark and Next.

Sports Direct and GAME are closingSports Direct and GAME are closing
Sports Direct and GAME are closing
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sports Direct will surrender its lease on September 30 to allow it to relocate to 16 The Avenue, formerly Park Lane.

GAME is on a short term deal until another GAME outlet opens, also at 16 The Avenue.

The moves come as Frasers Group prepares to open a flagship Sports Direct and Frasers department store in the old Debenhams unit at 16 The Avenue.

The sports shop will be upstairs and the department store on the ground floor, according to Meadowhall Finance documents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debenhams occupied a large two-floor shop in Meadowhall which closed on April 9 2020. A deal with Frasers Group was signed on October 2023. The new shops are set to open this year.

Sports Direct and Frasers are opening on The Avenue at Meadowhall this yearSports Direct and Frasers are opening on The Avenue at Meadowhall this year
Sports Direct and Frasers are opening on The Avenue at Meadowhall this year

The deal will also see the lift at the end of Park Lane shifted to one side to create a better view of the new shops.

Frasers Group is reportedly considering a bid for all of Meadowhall, which is allegedly on the market for £750m. Fashion chain Zara is also relocating to The Avenue, into to the former House of Fraser unit.

New occupiers are being sought for the two units on The Gallery.

Related topics:MeadowhallDebenhamsFrasers GroupPrimarkNew Look