Two Thirds Beer Co. is found on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield and is proving very popular.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I love a sausage. More specifically, a bratwurst - so when I asked my X (formerly Twitter) following for some recommendations to review and the folks at @HelpSheffield pointed me to Two Thirds Beer Co., my mind was made up.

I booked myself in for a late lunch on Sunday, October 15, shortly before 4pm and arrived, due to traffic, a few minutes late - but the staff, very kindly, sat us down in a booth and left us to look over the menu. I will add at this point that I did not inform the bar of my intention to come and do a review, so you can take this as a reflection of their everyday service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For anyone who hasn't been before, Two Thirds Beer Co. is located at 434 - 436 Abbeydale Road. It is bright inside, yet very comfortable with plenty of space between the tables meaning I didn't feel packed in like you can in other bars.

Most Popular

It felt like a very Sheffield bar, with artworks of musical legends like Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker and Alex Turner on the walls, and the staff were lovely.

I do understand that with Two Thirds Beer Co. "Beer" is in the name, but, having been in the presence of my partner's mum, I opted for a lemonade whilst looking for what I would eat. I spotted the blue section of the menu reading "Oktoberfest Spezials", which, according to the menu online, ended on October 1 - but it turns out they're still offering these dishes and what sort of review would it be if I didn't try one of the "Spezials".

I ordered the Oktoberfest Poutine - their haus fries, topped with diced, beer braised bratwurst, imperial stout gravy, melted swiss cheese, lingonberry jam and spring onions. It was delicious.

I visited Two Thirds Beer Co. on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield and this is what I thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu reads the Poutine is "generously drizzled" with the gravy and I can confirm it absolutely was. It was rich, thick and had seemed to work its way down to the bottom of the dish, rather than only being on the top fries.

The bratwurst was meaty and wonderfully seasoned for that iconic German flavour and the fries held their shape and were still crispy, despite the lashings of gravy.

Lingonberry jam was not an addition I had expected, but IKEA made me fall in love with it, so I knew there was potential here when paired with the meaty bratwurst and gravy. It did not disappoint, adding a much appreciated sweetness to the bowl - which I absolutely finished. It was really, really nice.

I ate the entirity of the Oktoberfest Poutine.

The staff were tremendous and the gentleman who served us was more than understanding and helpful when asked to remove the crispy onions from the Bavarian Bird burger that was also ordered - which was massive by the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we're talking ratings, I'm giving the food an 8/10. It was delicious, comforting food, but I could have eaten more of that Poutine, but the staff get an absolute 10/10.

It didn't feel expensive either. The two pound signs on Google are absolutely appropriate. The Poutine, a burger, side of fries, two lemonades and one soda water came to £32.80, and based on how much I enjoyed it, I had expected it to be more!