News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Wes is United’s stand-out but defender struggles in ratings v City
Another injury concern for United as midfielder limps off v Man City
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
United set for Archer transfer boost as Villa boss explains good move

Sheffield retro: 11 photos capturing the buzz of shopping at famous Castle House Co-op in 60s, 70s and 80s

These 11 photos will remind you of one of Sheffield’s most missed stores.
Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The Co-op opened shops around the city, and set up its first branch in Sheffield city centre in 1929, on the corner of Exchange Street and Waingate, on part of the former site of Sheffield Castle. In 1962, this moved to a new site named ‘Castle House’, in tribute to the site of the old store.

The Co-op in Castle House on Angel Street/Castle Street closed earlier this summer but these retro pictures will take you back to a very different era, before the advent of self-checkouts, online shopping and mobile apps.

The famous spiral staircase in the Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964

1. Staircase

The famous spiral staircase in the Brightside & Carbrook Co-op Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Do you remember the restaurant in the store? - pictured here in 1964

2. Restaurant

Do you remember the restaurant in the store? - pictured here in 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Browsing the knitting patterns in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1986

3. Knitting

Browsing the knitting patterns in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A view of Castle Street, Sheffield, looking towards the 'new' Castle Market building and Brightside & Carbrook department store on the right, August 1964

4. Castle Street

A view of Castle Street, Sheffield, looking towards the 'new' Castle Market building and Brightside & Carbrook department store on the right, August 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Co-OpSheffield