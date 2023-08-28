Sheffield retro: 11 photos capturing the buzz of shopping at famous Castle House Co-op in 60s, 70s and 80s
These 11 photos will remind you of one of Sheffield’s most missed stores.
The Co-op opened shops around the city, and set up its first branch in Sheffield city centre in 1929, on the corner of Exchange Street and Waingate, on part of the former site of Sheffield Castle. In 1962, this moved to a new site named ‘Castle House’, in tribute to the site of the old store.
The Co-op in Castle House on Angel Street/Castle Street closed earlier this summer but these retro pictures will take you back to a very different era, before the advent of self-checkouts, online shopping and mobile apps.
