The pub, which was popular with Sheffield United fans, looks set for a new lease of life as D'Ahni's Bar & Grill

A well-known Sheffield pub looks set to reopen as a bar and grill after undergoing a dramatic facelift.

The Barrel Inn on London Road, which dates back to 1882 and was popular with Sheffield United fans, has been closed since November 2022.

But renovations have been taking place at the building, where the familiar red and white colour scheme, mirroring the Blades' home kit, has been replaced with green, yellow and white.

A licensing application has now been submitted to Sheffield City Council to reopen the venue as D'Ahni's Bar & Grill.

The application listed online requests that it be allowed to open until 12.30am Sunday-Thursday and until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

But a licensing application attached to the windows requests permission to sell alcohol until 1am Sunday-Thursday and 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application has been submitted by UKAL Enterprises Ltd, with the council website stating that it was received on Monday, December 18.

Carel Ukal Brown-Edwards is listed on Companies House as the sole director of the business, with their occupation given as 'chef'.

The pub's former managers said before it closed that they had been unable to agree a new lease. In a farewell messgae they thanked people for supporting what they called a 'fantastic little pub with great characters and a fantastic atmosphere'.

The building is owned by Merali Property, a spokesperson for which told The Star back in October that the new tenants were 'in situ' and renovating the building ready for reopening.