Over a quarter of a million pounds has been invested into a community pub in Sheffield.

The Grennel Mower, in Lowedges, is set to reopen days before Christmas after a major investment of £255,000.

From Friday, December 22, the Lowedges Road pub, which is part of Proper Pubs, will be celebrating the opening with a weekend packed full of entertainment building up to Christmas, including a DJ, live music and prosecco reception.

Behind the bar is Kirsty Linnett who is no stranger to the pub, having previously worked there between 2013 to 2020. Kirsty, who is local to the area, is eager to bring the community together, meet all new and old customers, and cement the Grennel Mower as a community pillar.

The Grennel Mower, in Lowedges, Sheffield, is set to re-open days before Christmas following a refurbishment.

Kirsty said: "The pub looks fantastic, and we can’t believe the transformation. We are really excited to get behind the bar, welcome back all the customers and support the local community.

"We will be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank and donations to get a defibrillator installed. Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to start this new adventure."

Inside, the pub has undergone a complete transformation to create a new look with fresh décor to create a more welcoming feel. The pub will feature a new bar, flooring and furniture throughout, as well as a new games room including a darts board, pool table and TVs showing plenty of sport with Sky Sports, TNT Sports and horse racing.

The Grennel Mower will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, bottles of fizz for £10 on Fizz Friday, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Customers can expect to enjoy frequent entertainment such as quiz nights and karaoke, as well as a regular schedule of charity events to support local causes.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: "I’m really excited about the opening of the Grennel Mower. The team has worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches, ready to open in just a week's time.