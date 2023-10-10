It's nearly a year since the pub, which dates back to 1882, closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Barrel Inn on London Road, Sheffield, is set to reopen. The pub, which is popular with Sheffield United fans, had closed in November 2022.

A historic pub on Sheffield's London Road, which has long been popular with Blades fans, is set to reopen a year after it closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barrel Inn has been shut since November 2022 after the managers said they were unable to agree a new lease. In a farewell message at the time, the team running the pub thanked people for their support at what they called a 'fantastic little pub with great characters and a fantastic atmosphere that has been a huge part of our lives'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "We’ve met some amazing friends and we leave with great memories…we hoped to have made a few more but it wasn’t to be."

Work has recently been taking place on the building's exterior and The Star has been told it is due to reopen, though details about when it will reopen and in what form are yet to be confirmed.

The Barrel Inn pub on London Road, Sheffield, in 1987. Photo: Picture Sheffield

The building is owned by Merali Property, which is also the licence holder. A spokesperson for the company said new tenants were 'in situ' and were currently renovating the building to get ready for reopening.

The Star has attempted to contact the new tenants, without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barrel Inn, which dates back to 1882, was a popular place for Sheffield United fans to gather before and after games at Bramall Lane.