The Barrel Inn: London Road pub popular with Sheffield United fans set to reopen

It's nearly a year since the pub, which dates back to 1882, closed

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 10th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
The Barrel Inn on London Road, Sheffield, is set to reopen. The pub, which is popular with Sheffield United fans, had closed in November 2022.The Barrel Inn on London Road, Sheffield, is set to reopen. The pub, which is popular with Sheffield United fans, had closed in November 2022.
A historic pub on Sheffield's London Road, which has long been popular with Blades fans, is set to reopen a year after it closed.

The Barrel Inn has been shut since November 2022 after the managers said they were unable to agree a new lease. In a farewell message at the time, the team running the pub thanked people for their support at what they called a 'fantastic little pub with great characters and a fantastic atmosphere that has been a huge part of our lives'.

They added: "We’ve met some amazing friends and we leave with great memories…we hoped to have made a few more but it wasn’t to be."

Work has recently been taking place on the building's exterior and The Star has been told it is due to reopen, though details about when it will reopen and in what form are yet to be confirmed.

The Barrel Inn pub on London Road, Sheffield, in 1987. Photo: Picture SheffieldThe Barrel Inn pub on London Road, Sheffield, in 1987. Photo: Picture Sheffield
The building is owned by Merali Property, which is also the licence holder. A spokesperson for the company said new tenants were 'in situ' and were currently renovating the building to get ready for reopening.

The Star has attempted to contact the new tenants, without success.

The Barrel Inn, which dates back to 1882, was a popular place for Sheffield United fans to gather before and after games at Bramall Lane.

It has a 4.2-star rating on Google reviews, with many customers praising the atmosphere there and one claiming it served the best pint of Stones in Sheffield.

