Two exciting new lettings, Fjällräven and Yards Store, have been announced for Heart of the City – the flagship city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and their Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry.

In a major coup for the city, leading Swedish fashion brand Fjällräven will open only its second dedicated UK store on Charles Street, operated by The Sporting Lodge Limited.

Fjällräven was launched in Sweden in 1960 by Åke Nordin, who combined his love of fashion and adventure to create quality, practical and stylish outdoor clothing and accessories.

Yards Store - proposed store fit-out

Fjällräven is renowned for its iconic Kånken backpacks, which come in a variety of vibrant colours, as well as its ever-popular Greenland Jacket and Expedition Down Jacket. The brand has long been a staple of Swedish fashion and its popularity in the UK has grown exponentially over the last decade.

Set to sit alongside the Fjällräven on the corner of Charles Street and Pinstone Street, Yards Store is an independent men’s fashion retailer, owned by Parasol Retail Limited, offering some of today’s most popular British and International brands. This includes the likes of Carhartt, Patagonia, RRL by Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith and New Balance.

It will be the second Yards Store to open in the UK following the success of the company’s Manchester shop, which opened in 2019 off St Ann’s Square and the company also recently opened its new store in Altrincham, Cheshire under the Parasol fascia.

Tim Gardiner, co-owner of The Sporting Lodge Limited and Parasol Retail Limited, commented:

“Firstly, in terms of the new Fjällräven store opening in Sheffield, we have been looking at the city as new opportunity now for some time and we’ve been very impressed with the plans for the re-invigorated city centre. Our partners at Fjällräven have been very supportive in our new store opening plans and we feel that Sheffield is the perfect place for our next stage of development.

“With regards to Yards Store, we feel the brand mix we now have will appeal to the people of Sheffield, with an exciting blend of heritage, outdoor and fashionable international brands that has proved to be a successful mix in our Manchester store. The appeal of Yards Store has seen us being approached by several up and coming and global brands, who want to be stocked in our stores.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

“To secure the second Fjällräven store in the UK is a clear reflection that Sheffield city centre is on the up. It shows the confidence that the market has in the future of our city, driven by the high-quality regeneration that the Council has led.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Fjällräven and Yards Store to the city centre. Plans for their new units are really impressive and I’m sure both will be hugely popular. We’re transforming the city centre into a vibrant destination where people can relax, shop, enjoy a drink, dine and work.

“We will be introducing many more popular fashion brands and trend-setting retailers to Sheffield – Weekday, Monki, Sostrene Grene and now Fjällräven and Yards Store is just the start. 2024 is shaping up to be an excellent year for the city centre, with many more businesses of a similar high calibre already expressing an interest.”

Alex Hyams, Senior Asset & Leasing manager at Queensberry, added:

“Both Fjällräven and Yards Store will bring stores of exceptional quality to Heart of the City. Fjällräven, along with the high-end labels that Yards Store stock, will offer Sheffield some of the most sought-after brands in the UK right now.

Fjällräven's iconic backpacks

“For Heart of the City, these are milestone lettings, which are in line with the high benchmark Queensberry set when we were appointed on the scheme. We are continuing to curate an exciting mix of independent, national and international operators – that bring something new to the city centre.

“We are close on several more lettings and look forward to sharing more news in the new year.”

The design and development of Yards Store has been managed by One Fine Day, who specialise in the design and deployment of spaces that activate brand purpose and increase social engagement.

Kevin Gill, One Fine Day’s director, said:

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Yards Store as we bring their distinctive retail concept to life in Sheffield's vibrant Heart of the City development, blending authenticity and function to create a truly exceptional shopping experience.