The completion of a huge seven-figure renovation and team expansion has seen a popular Rotherham pub and hotel reopen.

Located on Main Street, in Wentworth, the Rockingham Arms closed at the beginning of November to undergo significant renovations. After weeks of hard work, it finally reopened on Friday, December 15.

The interior has been completely refreshed, with contemporary new decor adding a modern vibe to the pub. The new bar layout also has a more spacious feel as it allows more room for mingling. Also, a room known as the Fits now also hosts a charming restaurant, complete with the pub’s original stone features.

The dog-friendly hotel has also been revamped, with the reception now located in the main bar, plus a complete rejuvenation of all 11 hotel rooms. The new rooms have a more modern feel, while a new accessible room has been built, plus the addition of a bridal suite to make those enjoying their big day feel even more special.

The Rockingham Arms barn also offers the perfect location to celebrate an event, boasting original features such as wooden beams and vintage stone walls. Able to hold over 100 guests, the barn can host weddings, christenings, wakes, baby showers, among other events.

The pub prides itself on being family friendly, serving pub classics from fish and chips, hunters chicken, and the classic Sunday roast. For the festive period, the Rockingham Arms will be serving a Christmas menu along with a range of festive cocktails.

General managers Andrew and Gina Henry said: "We have been working hard behind the scenes to transform the Rockingham Arms, and we’re excited to open our doors once again to our regulars, as well as all our new customers.

"Our upgraded hotel is sure to excite tourists looking for a cosy stay in one of Wentworth’s most loved pubs, and our new barn is all set to host some unforgettable nights over the coming years.

"The traditional pub is a big part of the local community, and we have paid extra attention to pay homage to the beloved green that is so iconic in the Wentworth area, we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back."

The investment has provided six new job opportunities to the local community. Recruitment is still ongoing for kitchen positions, and anyone interested in applying can email their CV to [email protected], or pop into the pub and speak to a member of staff.

For more information visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/pubs/rockingham-arms

1 . The Rockingham Arms The Rockingham Arms Pub in Wentworth, Rotherham, has re-opened following a seven-figure refurbishment. Photo Sales

2 . Rockingham Arms Pictured are Gina and Andy Henry who run the refurbished Rockingham Arms in Wentworth. Photo Sales

3 . Rockingham Arms The pub prides itself on being a family friendly pub. Photo Sales