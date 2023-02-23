Shoppers excited to have a new supermarket in Sheffield city centre formed long queues outside today when it opened its doors for the first time.

Popular discount chain Lidl open its latest branch in the Steel City on High Street, inside the the old Sports Direct store, this morning.

It opened at around 8am and proved popular throughout the day, with queues often seen outside, with shoppers eager to check the new store out and see what opening day bargains were on offer.

The opening comes at a time when some supermarkets are reporting a shortage of fruit and veg.

Ahead of the opening date, the supermarket giant said in a statement: “The modern store in the heart of the city will create around 40 jobs for the local community and new starters will be amongst the highest paid in the supermarket sector following the discounter’s wage increases last October. The store features the supermarket’s famous in-store bakery.

“The store, which will be open from 8am-10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday, will give those living in the area access to Lidl’s high quality, best value products. From opening day, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers in the Middle of Lidl, including a Black Stand Mixer for just £24.99, a Carrera GO Car Race Track for just £19.99, as well as a Hair Straightening Brush for just £5.99.”

