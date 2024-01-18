Councillor Ben Miskell said he was thrilled to announce an addition to the area’s "growing fashion offer"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An upmarket clothes shop is opening in Sheffield city centre in another vote of confidence for a huge council regeneration scheme.

The Cream Store is set to open in spring in the former Stroke Association charity shop in Burgess House, on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street.

The Cream Store is set to open in spring in the former Stroke Association charity shop in Burgess House, on the corner of Charles Street and Cross Burgess Street.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will sell mens' and womens‘ brands including Carhartt WIP, Fred Perry, Edwin, Nudie Jeans Co and Gramicci. Up to 10 jobs will be created.

The Cream Store has another shop in Nuneaton which opened in 2005.

Director Manish Patel said: "We have chosen Sheffield for our next venture as it’s a fantastic city with a vibrant and diverse culture. We feel that there is a great opportunity to provide the local community with a ‘go to’ place to shop for quality, durable fashion."

The new shop sits at the centre of the retail element of the council’s £470m Heart of the City regeneration scheme.

The unit was a Stroke Association charity shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent signings include Fjällräven outdoor clothes and Yards Store independent fashion, also on Charles Street and set to open in spring.

They will join fashion stores Weekday and Monki and homeware retailer Sostrene Grene on Cambridge Street, as well as Marmaduke’s cafe. The headquarters of building firm Henry Boot are also on Charles Street.

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said he was thrilled to announce an addition to the area’s "growing fashion offer".